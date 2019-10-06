Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
5500 East 57th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Krause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn L. Krause


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn L. Krause Obituary
Marilyn L. Krause

Sioux Falls - Marilyn Krause, 88, died on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church beginning at 12:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Youth Ministries.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Bryan Krause of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Phyllis (Ray) Lundgren; 19 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Jim & Alma Rasmussen; 3 brothers, James, Earl, and Roger Rasmussen; and two sister, Anita Sorensen and Lois Andersen. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now