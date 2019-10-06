|
|
Marilyn L. Krause
Sioux Falls - Marilyn Krause, 88, died on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church beginning at 12:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Youth Ministries.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Bryan Krause of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Phyllis (Ray) Lundgren; 19 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Jim & Alma Rasmussen; 3 brothers, James, Earl, and Roger Rasmussen; and two sister, Anita Sorensen and Lois Andersen. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 6, 2019