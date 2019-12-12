|
Marilyn "Swede" Larson
Sioux Falls, SD - Marilyn "Swede" Larson, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Avera Dougherty Hospice.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, December 15, at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral service will be 10:30 am Monday, December 16, at Good News Church, 1800 S. Valley View Road, Sioux Falls, SD.
Graveside Service will be at 2:30 pm Monday at Lake View Cemetery, Clear Lake, SD
Marilyn (Hock) Larson was born on October 16, 1927 to Lucile (Mills) and Herman Hock on the Hock homestead SE of Lisbon, North Dakota.
In the mid 1930's Lucy and the children moved to the Clear Lake, SD area. Marilyn's early education was received at two rural county schools. Then the family moved to town where she attended 6th through 12th grade, graduating in 1944. After graduation, she went to Minneapolis to attend North West Institute of Medical Technology. She worked as the first X-Ray technician in Duel County for Dr. Maxwell.
Marilyn married Frances Larson and to this marriage five children were born.
Marilyn worked for 48 years as a medical technologist, twenty-two years in Clear Lake and Watertown, SD. The last 16 years at the Laboratory of Clinical Medicine in Sioux Falls. While working at L.C.M. she met Howie Mouw in 1967 and later became companions and have been together for over 51 years. They were longtime members of the Siouxland Goldwing Motorcycle Club.
Howie and Marilyn joined Good News Church in 1979, and were charter members in 1980.
She is survived by her companion, Howie Mouw, Sioux Falls, SD; her children, Shari (Richard) Thompson, Michael (Diane) Larson, Tracy (JO) Larson all of Florida, and Darren Larson of Sioux Falls, SD. 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren; 17 step great grandchildren, 3 step great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Deanna (Arthur) Anderson of Clear Lake SD, brothers Duane Hock of Keosauqua IA, Donald (Marilyn) Hock, Lisbon, ND, Judy (Tommy) Townley of Verona, ND.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Francis Larson; a daughter, Adrienne Lamberson; a sister, Patty Carlen; and daughter in law, Wendy Larson.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019