Marilyn Lauritzen
Centerville - Marilyn J. Lauritzen, 89, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, SD. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Monday, November 9 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 10 at Scandia Lutheran Church. Masks will be greatly appreciated. wassfuneralhome.com
Marilyn Nelson was born June 24, 1931 in Turner County, SD, to Chester and Emma (Johnson) Nelson. She grew up in Turner County where she met Ralph Lauritzen, they married on February 12, 1956. Ralph and Marilyn made their home in the rural Centerville area where they worked the farm together. Marilyn enjoyed her farm life and would participate in all aspects of that life. She raised their children, cared for their home and stepped up with farm work whenever necessary. During harvest, she was known to drive truck to the elevator, waiting as long as it took with her crocheting and books in the truck, bringing pies and cookies to the workers and helping fellow farmers move their trucks if needed. She was always willing to help.
She truly loved her fellow community members and would take time to chat every chance she could. While working at the bank in Viborg, she was a favorite of the local children when she would give each child a nickel. Strangers weren't strangers after a visit with Marilyn. She would take the time to get to know each person she came in contact with, would make them feel special and would remember each detail about them. Even while traveling, Marilyn always seemed to run into someone she knew. She was an active member at Scandia Lutheran Church and participated in choir, Circle, Sunday School and all areas of the church. She enjoyed crocheting and many of her friends and family members received beautiful pieces from her. Marilyn most of all loved her family. She was always pleasant and looked for ways to show her love to each and every person she met.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Michelle (Edward) Burke, Brookings, SD and Craig (Christi) Lauritzen, Sioux Falls, SD; 5 grandchildren, Rachel and Lauren Burke, and Jadin (Andrea Learing) Wendland, and Megan and Allison Lauritzen; brother-in-law, Robert Carlson, Rapid City, SD; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents, Chester and Emma; and her siblings, Newell Nelson, Robert Nelson and Lois Carlson.