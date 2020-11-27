Marilyn Lou Denevan
Sioux Falls - Marilyn Lou (Graff) Denevan, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24 due to complications of COVID-19, surrounded by her children at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Marilyn was born to John and Mildred (King) Graff on July 19, 1939 in Rutland, South Dakota. She attended school in Rutland where she graduated in 1958. The following year, she married the love of her life, Jim Denevan, on June 13, 1959. The two shared 61 years and three children together.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her mother and father; sister-in-law: Mary Lou Denevan; and brother-in-law: John Amundson.
Marilyn is survived by her husband: Dr. Jim Denevan; sisters: Jackie (Gene) Thill and Sandy (Ron Laughlin) Amundson; children: Jim (Betsy) Denevan, Teresa (Paul) West, and Tom (Kris) Denevan; nieces and nephews: Brian (Paula) Thill, Brad Thill, Deb (Alan) Schaefer, Diane (Dan) Steinberg, Greg Amundson, Mark (Pam) Amundson; 11 grandchildren: Dallas (Chrissy) Tebben, Ann (Ryan) Gasper, Emily (Derek) Smith, Rich (Maria) Denevan, Brittany Denevan, Sam Denevan, Patrick West, Mari West, Alex Denevan, Erin Denevan, and Elizabeth Denevan; as well as five great-grandchildren: Merrick and Hailey Gasper, Lilly, Ray, and Madi Smith.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Feeding South Dakota would be appreciated. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
