|
|
Marilyn Masters
Marilyn Masters, 77, of Humboldt, SD passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am Tuesday February 11, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Humboldt, SD with burial at the Humboldt Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm with a Wake service beginning at 7:00 pm at St. Ann Catholic Church, Humboldt, SD.
Marilyn Marie Even, daughter of Clarence and Evelyn (Hamman) Even, was born November 12, 1942 in Sioux Falls, SD. Marilyn graduated from Humboldt High School in 1960. Following graduation she attended the General Beadle State Teachers College in Madison, SD
Marilyn was united in marriage with Neal J. Masters on November 11, 1961 in Humboldt, SD. They were blessed with three children, James, Susan and Lynn. She was a stay at home mom to her three children. Marilyn was employed at the West Central School District for 28 years as the Humboldt School librarian, and after her retirement she worked at Garrey Hardware in Humboldt, SD.
She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and plants. She loved working on crossword puzzles in the mornings with a hot cup of coffee. She also took many road trips with her friends to the casino. Marilyn loved animals - especially her little dachshund, Max. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, James Masters, Long Beach, CA; a daughter, Susan (Michael) Shumaker, Humboldt, SD; a son-in-law, Bill Bentley; eight grandchildren, Brett (Kelsie), Lacie, Megan (Jacob), Andrew, Nicholas, Ian, Harrison and Hayley; and two siblings, Vernon (Margie) Even and Charlotte (Bill) Toay.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gerald and James Even; and a daughter, Lynn Bentley.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020