Marilyn OlingerSalem - Marilyn (Begalka) Olinger, 85, of Salem went Home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Good Samaritan Care Center in Sioux Falls, SD just 3 weeks shy of her 86th birthday. Funeral services will begin at 2 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Ramsey Baptist Church, rural Montrose with family present at 1 pm to greet visitors.