Marilyn Oppelt



Elkton - Marilyn Oppelt, 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Estelline Nursing and Care Center. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elkton with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Public visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Eidsness Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Survivors include her children; Helen (Curt) Sterud of Brookings, Kenneth Oppelt of Sioux Falls, Carol (Ken) Jongeling of Oklahoma City, OK, and Joyce (Tom) Kepford of Brookings; son-in-law, Doug Kampmann of Elkton; daughter-in-law, Carrie Miller of Belle Fouche; sisters-in-law, Sandra Stoltenberg and Marge Odegaard both of Brookings; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; son, Ivan; daughter, Janice Kampmann; step-grandson, Travis Ronfeldt; and brother, Herb Stoltenberg.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store