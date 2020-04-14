|
Marilyn R. Anderson
Sioux Falls, SD - Marilyn R. Anderson, 83, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Ava's House. Private family services will be held at First Evangelical Free Church with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Marilyn Ruth Martens, daughter of Otto and Carolyn (Hagemann) Martens, was born July 5, 1936 in Sherburn, MN. She grew up on the family farm attending country school and graduated as Valedictorian of her class at Sherburn High School.
Marilyn was united in marriage with her high school sweetheart, Darrel Anderson of Dunnell, MN on January 28, 1955 in Sherburn, MN. They were blessed with four children Craig, Lori, Douglas and Scott. Through the years the couple lived in Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and settled in Sioux Falls in 1966. Marilyn served in each community by teaching Sunday School for 20 years, and serving as Bible Study Leader, Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. From 1969 to 1984 she worked as Secretary to the Dean of Students at Augustana College. Later she worked for many years in her husband's State Farm Insurance office until his retirement in 1996.
Marilyn was a member of First Evangelical Free Church. Her heart's desire was to have her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren know how much she loved them and that Jesus Christ is their Lord and Savior. She found great joy spending time with family to encourage their faith, education, interests in music and sports, and without question the pursuit of a college degree. Her love of music, reading and traveling with her husband gave her much happiness and she cherished the memories.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Darrel Anderson; her daughter Lori (Curt) Sorenson, and three sons, Craig (Barbara) Anderson, Douglas (Bonnie) Anderson and Scott (Kyle) Anderson; eleven grandchildren, Jared (Jen) Sorenson, Eric Sorenson, Richard (Ashley) Sorenson, Maren (Mike) Berven, Mathew (Nicole) Anderson, Mark Anderson, Kyle (Katie) Anderson, Katie (John) Heimann, Justin (Courtney) Anderson, Megan (Casey) Finnicum and Isaac Anderson; and seventeen great-grandchildren, Eden Sorenson; Sydney and Ali Sorenson; Andrew, Elizabeth, Thomas, Rachel, Justin, Angela and James Berven; Felicity Anderson; Grace and Natalie Anderson; Logan and Austin Heimann; Luke and Ava Finnicum; as well as her sister Donna Nawrocki of Sherburn, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Carolyn Martens; one sister, Helen (Keith) Whitehead; two brothers, Syd (Fran) Martens and Lloyd (Char) Martens; and one brother-in-law, Albin Nawrocki.
We have been abundantly blessed by and through the life of Marilyn - wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. We ask that any desired memorials be directed to Feeding South Dakota in Sioux Falls to help others during this difficult time for our community. We also extend our deep appreciation to the nurses and staff at Ava's House hospice for their loving care.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020