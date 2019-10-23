Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Canton, SD
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Marilyn Schultz Obituary
Marilyn Schultz

Canton,SD - Marilyn J. Schultz, age 86, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 surrounded by her family at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be Friday from 2-7 p.m., family present from 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton, SD. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Forest Hill Cemetery followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service at Bethany Reformed Church in Canton. Memorials may be directed to the Canton Senior Citizens Center. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
