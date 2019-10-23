|
|
Marilyn Schultz
Canton,SD - Marilyn J. Schultz, age 86, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 surrounded by her family at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be Friday from 2-7 p.m., family present from 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton, SD. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Forest Hill Cemetery followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service at Bethany Reformed Church in Canton. Memorials may be directed to the Canton Senior Citizens Center. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019