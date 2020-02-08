|
|
Marilyn Sudbeck
Sioux Falls - Marilyn J. Sudbeck, 81, Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully at Avera Prince of Peace on Friday, February 7th, 2020. Marilyn was born in Pipestone, MN, on March 2, 1938 to Mark and Fern Cronk. She attended school in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1957. Following graduation, she attended the University of South Dakota and graduated from Sioux Falls College with a teaching degree.
Marilyn married Dennis Sudbeck on December 27, 1961 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. They resided in Dell Rapids, SD and North Platte, NE before finally settling in Sioux Falls, SD. It was not often that you would see her and Dennis apart before he passed away in 2016. Dennis and Marilyn were very proud parents to Kim, Julie, and Mitzi.
Marilyn taught school for over 40 years with the majority of her time was at Christ the King Elementary School in Sioux Falls, SD. She retired from teaching in 2002. Marilyn was extremely proud of her family and rarely missed any school events and activities until her health slowly declined and she was not able to get around as much as she wanted. She still enjoyed her Friday breakfast group, Sunday breakfasts with family and visiting with friends and family. She was loving wife, beloved mother, dear friend and dedicated teacher to many kids. Her wit, humor and love will be missed, but will live on by those she leaves behind.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters Kim Sudbeck (Robin Goldie), San Diego, CA; Julie (Darin) Kolbeck, Sioux Falls, SD; Mitzi (Paul) Vitale, W. St. Paul, MN and her awesome grandchildren: Emily and Jackson Kolbeck, Owen and Abby Welk, Sophia and Louie Vitale and Ryan Sudbeck Goldie. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Hill (Jim) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Fern Cronk, and her loving husband, Dennis.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30am on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls.
Visitation with the family present will begin at 6:00 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Dennis and Marilyn Sudbeck Family Endowment for teacher salaries within the Bishop O'Gorman School System in Sioux Falls, SD.
The family would like to thank the awesome staff and Avera Prince of Peace for their wonderful and compassionate care and friendship. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020