|
|
Marilynn Baldwin
Sioux Falls - Marilynn Y. Baldwin age 83 of Sioux Falls, passed away Sunday October 6, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Village due to complications with Alzheimer's. The family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, with a celebration of her life at 7:00 pm Wednesday October 9, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. A graveside service will be at 10:00 am Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery; family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society or the SD .
Marilynn Yvonne Judes, daughter of Edward and Frances (Mitchell) Judes, was born January 26, 1936 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1954.
Marilynn was united in marriage to Clinton "Clint" Charles Baldwin on September 3, 1955 in Sioux Falls. In addition to being a loving homemaker and wife, she worked for New York Life Insurance Company from 1954 until 1960. After her children were older, she began working at Burger King on East 10th St. in 1976 until 1999.
Marilynn was a member of First Lutheran Church, and a social member of Lois Circle at church. In addition to enjoying traveling with Clint, she also volunteered at Avera McKennan Hospital. She had a passion for animals especially dogs.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Clint, Sioux Falls, SD, her daughter Valerie (David) Schoenrogge, Sioux Falls, SD, a son Scott (Kathy) Baldwin, Chandler, AZ; and her granddaughters Abryanna and Jayden Baldwin.
Her parents and step-father LeRoy Grube, preceded her in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 8, 2019