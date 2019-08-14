|
Marion E. Baughman
Sioux Falls - Marion Baughman, Sioux Falls, SD, died August 11, 2019, in Sioux Falls. She was 93.
Marion Ellen (Muench) Baughman was born August 18, 1925, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Frank and Mabel (Taylor) Muench. She lived in Canton, SD and Mitchell, SD, moving to Sioux Falls in 1939. Marion graduated from Washington Senior High School in 1943. She worked as an operator and in the Area Office at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company from 1943 until 1953.
She married Clifford Baughman on November 18, 1951, in Sioux Falls. They moved to Aberdeen, SD in 1961, returning to Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1964.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church and was President of the Women's Society of Christian Service and held several other offices in the church. She was a member of Mary Chilton Chapter Daughter's of the American Revolution. She was campaign Treasurer for Congressman Tom Daschle and Congressman Tim Johnson.
Survivors include two nieces, Karen (Charlie) Bieler of Flourtown, PA and Sharen (Ken) Egan of Bend, OR; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Baughman of Abilene, TX; and a dear friend, Margo Fines of Sioux Falls. Clifford passed away in 2007.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 Friday morning August 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Avenue. Visitation will be from noon to 7:00 Thursday evening at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019