|
|
Marion Fincher
Lennox - Marion T. Fincher, 85 died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Lennox Assisted Living Center. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home, Parker with burial at the Chancellor Reformed Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before services.
Grateful for having shared his life are nieces, nephews, and 2 sisters in law, Bernice Fincher, and Vicki Fincher, both of Lennox. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister LaVonne Marsh, and 2 brothers Dale and Henry, Jr.
hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 7, 2019