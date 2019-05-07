Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home
Parker, SD
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home
Parker, SD
Marion Fincher

Lennox - Marion T. Fincher, 85 died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Lennox Assisted Living Center. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home, Parker with burial at the Chancellor Reformed Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before services.

Grateful for having shared his life are nieces, nephews, and 2 sisters in law, Bernice Fincher, and Vicki Fincher, both of Lennox. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister LaVonne Marsh, and 2 brothers Dale and Henry, Jr.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 7, 2019
