HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church
Marion Myers Obituary
Marion Myers

Sioux Falls - Marion Patricia Myers passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 with family and friends at her bedside.

Marion is survived by her four children (Sally Swanson, Andrea Doolittle, and Jeffrey and David Myers) and their spouses (A.J. Swanson, Michael Doolittle, Eileen McMyler and Celeste Baker), four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, her younger sister Gerry (Joe) Van Holland, and her baby brother Michael (Marilyn) St. Onge. A memorial service will be held 2:00pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
