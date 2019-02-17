|
|
Marion Patricia Myers
Sioux Falls - Marion Patricia Myers passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 with family and friends at her bedside.
She was born Marion Patricia St Onge in Sioux City IA on March 9, 1929, to Leon H. St. Onge and Evelyn Johme St. Onge. She married the love of her life, Harry S. Myers, on March 9, 1948. Over the course of 65 years of marriage their primary residences included Rapid City and Sioux Falls, SD and Fargo, ND. They returned to Sioux Falls in 2002. Marion worked hard at raising a family while also finding countless ways to contribute in every community that she called home. Her children may have been her proudest accomplishment but she also thrived outside the home. In 1969 she began her career at Steiger tractor in Fargo, rapidly rising through the ranks to become a senior [steel] buyer. On March 5, 1975 she christened the first tractor off the new production line. In many respects her role at Steiger defined her as a worthy colleague in a business dominated by men. She was co-founder of the NDM Purchasing Management Association, an organization for which she served as Vice President, President, and Director of National Affairs. She was also co-founder of a women's networking group called "The Old Girl Network" and served as a consultant for "Career Development for Women" sponsored by Moorhead State University (now Minnesota State University Moorhead). She served on the Fargo Senior Commission, as a hospice volunteer, and on various institutional and community-related committees that reflected her generous spirit and strong desire to be useful to others. Marion was very active in SCORE and served on the board in Fargo. She carried her commitment to service into the last years of her life, proud of the work that she did to support the needs of those around her. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara (John) Forlan, her half-brother, Neal (Priscilla) St. Onge, and her loving husband, Harry.
Marion is survived by her four children (Sally Swanson, Andrea Doolittle, and Jeffrey and David Myers) and their spouses (A.J. Swanson, Michael Doolittle, Eileen McMyler and Celeste Baker), four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, her younger sister Gerry (Joe) Van Holland, and her baby brother Michael (Marilyn) St. Onge. A memorial service will be held at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church at a later date.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 17, 2019