Marion "Bud" VanEngen
Marion "Bud" Van Engen

Rock Valley, Iowa - Marion "Bud" Van Engen, 93, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 8, at 10:30 AM at Faith Reformed Church of Rock Valley with Pastor Keith Sietstra officiating. The service will be live-streamed at www.faithrv.com. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. The family will return to church after the burial to greet friends during a time of food and fellowship. Public visitation, with no family present, will be held Wednesday, October 7, from 12:30-6:30 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to Hope Haven's Wheelchair Ministry. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
