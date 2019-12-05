|
|
Marit Pudas
Sioux Falls - Marit Pudas, 84, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Interment service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church Media Ministry https://www.flcsf.org/give or the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra http://www.sdsymphony.org/support-the-sdso/individual-giving/ . An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com
Marit Josephine Running Pudas was born on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935 at Tacoma, WA to the Rev. Orville and Marjorie Olney Running. In 1940, the Running family moved to Chicago where her father was pastor of Christ Lutheran Church and where she spent her elementary school years. In 1946, the family moved to Decorah, IA where her father became head of the Art Department at Luther College and her mother taught in the Decorah High School.
Marit received her Nursing Degree from Fairview Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN and her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Luther College. During her nursing studies, she met Franklin Pudas, a student at Luther Theological Seminary. Following his internship in Chicago, they were married on August 18, 1957 at Decorah Lutheran Church in Decorah, IA.
Franklin and Marit made their first home at Rosholt, SD where he served the Rosholt Lutheran Parish for ten years. Marit worked as a nurse at the local clinic and then had fond memories of beginning and teaching an Art Course at the Rosholt High School. Two sons, Jonathan and Joseph, were born during these Rosholt years. The family moved to Mitchell, SD in 1968 where Franklin became pastor of First Lutheran Church. Marit was then employed as Curator of Exhibits at the Friends of the Middle Border Museum and later as Health Nurse at Dakota Wesleyan University. The family's final move was to Sioux Falls, SD in 1984 where Franklin was called to begin a ministry as a Development Counselor for the South Dakota Synod and the National Church body. Marit worked briefly as a Private Duty Nurse and then, for seven years, as RN at what was then called the Children's Care Hospital.
During all of her years in South Dakota she plied the art of weaving and also designed and constructed church paraments and hangings. Her work is included in private collections, churches and institutions throughout the United States and abroad. In addition to these fabric arts, she had many hobbies such as making miniature furnishings for the many dollhouses she constructed, biking, music and gardening. Music brought Franklin and Marit together from the beginning and they enjoyed their years of sharing music and supporting other musicians.
Marit is survived by Franklin and two sons, Jonathan (Cigdem) Pudas, of Tampa, FL, and Joseph Pudas, of Sioux Falls, SD; four grandchildren; Isaac Pudas, of Sioux Falls, SD, Zerrin (Brian) Hill, of San Diego, CA, twins Andrew Pudas, of Tampa, FL, and Thomas Pudas, of New York City, NY; and two great grandchildren, Leyla and Hunter Hill, of San Diego, CA. She is survived by siblings, George Running, of Dubuque, IA, Marjorie (Rev. George) Wharton, of Decorah, IA, and Kristi (John) Carlson, of Ames, IA. She was proud of her nieces and nephews and cared greatly for them: Philip, Julia Sophia, Nathan, Kristi, Tim and Sarah. She also shared her love with sisters-in-law, Violet Johnson of International Falls, MN, Sharon (Phil) Rabon, of Laramie, WY, and Anne Pudas, of Brooklyn Park, MN. She claimed all of Franklin's family as dear to her and often talked of how blessed she was through family connections.
Marit was preceded in death by her parents Orville and Marjorie Running, sister-in-law Kaye Running, and brothers-in-law, Murlyn and David Pudas.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019