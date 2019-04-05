|
Maritta (Schwebach) Husman
Sioux Falls - Maritta (Schwebach) Husman passed away Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019 with her family by her side, at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Maritta Schwebach was born November 18th, 1947 in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Nicholas and Gertrude (Underwood) Schwebach. She grew up in Dell Rapids, South Dakota attending 12 years of school at St. Mary's. In 1966, she began studies at St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing, graduating in 1969 with an RN Diploma.
She married David Riswold in 1970, and to this union were born a daughter, Angela and a son, Scott. After working as an RN at McKennan Hospital, she stayed home near Baltic to raise her children. While there, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and helping out Baltic HS. After moving to Sioux Falls, she enjoyed taking care of her grandsons and working at a bookstore. Ten years were spent working for Minnehaha County in the Treasurer's Office. From there she was an aide at Hawthorne Elementary for 2 winters.
In 2000, she was united in marriage to Ronald Husman from Quimby, IA. They enjoyed traveling overseas, and their winters spent in Lake Havasu, AZ. She enjoyed dancing, walking outdoors, working in the yard, spending time with special friends, and loved sitting at her sewing machine.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ron; daughter, Angela (Kevin) Riswold-Horsman and son, Scott (Miranda) Riswold; stepchildren, Ryan (Sara) Husman and Kerri (Todd) Lech; grandchildren, Dayton and Ashton Eich, Tadios and Meili Riswold; step-grandchildren, Kaylee, Olyvia, and Lincoln Horsman and Kendra and Dylan Husman; brother, Nick Schwebach III (Ellen Fjellstad); half siblings, Jeff Durst, Cheryl Durst, and Tim (Lisa) Durst; and special cousin, Linda Kummer. Preceding her in death were her parents and birthmother, Grace (Esser) Durst.
Prayer service 3:00 pm, visitation to follow with family present until 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St., Sioux Falls. Funeral mass 11:00 am Monday, April 8th, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 1800 S. Katie Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Dell Rapids, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 5, 2019