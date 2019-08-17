|
|
Marjorie B. Peterson
Irene, SD - Marjorie B. Peterson, 84, of Irene, SD, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg, SD. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery at Irene, SD. Visitation will be from 5 to 7PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 with a prayer service beginning at 7PM at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene. hansenfuneralhome.com
Marjorie is survived by daughters, Lori Peterson of Sioux Falls; and Kristi Broderson of Irene; and son, Lynn Peterson of Irene; and grandson Clay Broderson; and sister-in-law Beverly (Harold) Danielsen, Yankton and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 17, 2019