Services
Hansen Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Irene, SD 57037
(605) 263-3343
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Irene, SD 57037
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Hansen Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Irene, SD 57037
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Valley Lutheran Church
rural Viborg, SD
Burial
Following Services
Hillcrest Cemetery
Irene, SD
Marjorie B. Peterson


1934 - 2019
Marjorie B. Peterson Obituary
Marjorie B. Peterson

Irene, SD - Marjorie B. Peterson, 84, of Irene, SD, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg, SD. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery at Irene, SD. Visitation will be from 5 to 7PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 with a prayer service beginning at 7PM at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene. hansenfuneralhome.com

Marjorie is survived by daughters, Lori Peterson of Sioux Falls; and Kristi Broderson of Irene; and son, Lynn Peterson of Irene; and grandson Clay Broderson; and sister-in-law Beverly (Harold) Danielsen, Yankton and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
