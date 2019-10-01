|
Marjorie Buseman
Sioux Falls, SD - Marjorie Anne Buseman, 86, passed away at Ava's House on September 28, 2019.
Marjorie is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Arvid; five children, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren,
Visitation will take place at Trinity Baptist Church on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Private family burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery prior to Marjorie's funeral on Friday, October 4. Funeral service for Marjorie will be at Trinity Baptist at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019. The family invites you to stay for dinner and fellowship following the service.
The family kindly requests no flowers.
Marjorie's full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 1, 2019