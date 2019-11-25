Resources
Marjorie C. Peik

Marjorie C. Peik Obituary
Marjorie C. Peik

Penney Farms - Marjorie C. Peik, 96, of Penney Farms, FL, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at her home in Penney Farms Retirement Community. Marjorie married Dr. Donald J. Peik on June 22, 1945; they lived for many years in Sioux Falls. He passed away on Sept. 4, 2001. Marge later married Bill McKay, who predeceased her in 2018. Marjorie spent her life as a homemaker, a church volunteer, and an active member of the communities she lived in. She is survived by her grateful children, Richard (Gretchen) Peik; Shirley (the late Frank) Cseh; and Marcia (Mory) Mani. Loving Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren: Andrew (Meri), Matthew, and Mallory Peik; Justin (Elaine), Alex, and Anders Peik; Gennie (Allan Beattie) Cseh; Kinga (Guy) Hutchinson; Rosaly (Aaron), Ben, Layla, and Callista Kozbelt; Camran (Julia) and Claire Mani.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019
