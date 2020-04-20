|
Marjorie Fahy
Elk Point - Marjorie Fahy, age 76, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 under hospice care at Prairie Estates Care and Rehab Center in Elk Point, SD following a 3 year battle with Alzheimer's.
Private family services will be held and burial will take place at St. Martin's Catholic Cemetery in Emery, SD.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her husband, William Fahy (Centerville Care and Rehab) Centerville, SD; 5 daughters, Julie McIntosh of Yakima, WA, Susan (Kevin) Kermoade of Sioux Falls, MaryAnn (Dave) Perreault of Sioux Falls, Elaine (Chris) Gehrke of Sioux Falls, Billie Jo Fahy of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Keith Kuck of Yakima, WA, David Kuck of Parker, SD, Doug Morrison of Humboldt, SD; 2 sisters, Marsha Rinder of Sioux Falls, Dianna Williams of Parker and a host of other relatives and friends.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, John Kuck and Elaine Morrison; 1 granddaughter, Christina McIntosh and 3 sisters, Christal Larsen, Pamela Ream and Lori Bietz.
Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020