Marjorie Fogel-Lampe
Sioux Falls - Marjorie M. Fogel-Lampe, 89, died of COVID-19 related causes on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls. Private services were held.
Marjorie Marie Buss, daughter of William and Margaret (DeBrobander) Buss, was born March 28, 1931 in Wheaton, MN. She grew up there and graduated from Wheaton High School in 1950.
Marjorie was united in marriage with Franklyn Fogel on September 17, 1952 in Jeffersonville, IN. The couple lived in Brookings, SD and Sioux Falls, SD. Franklyn preceded her in death on October 19, 1996.
Marjorie was united in marriage with Carl Lampe on November 14, 1998 in Salem, SD. The couple lived in Sioux Falls, SD and Salem, SD. Carl preceded her in death on March 13, 2016.
Marjorie was a homemaker, volunteer and bookkeeper.
Marjorie was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, the Women of the Moose, the YWCA and Active Generations. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, golfing and cooking. Marjorie cherished her family and spending time with them.
Grateful for having shared her life are three children, Mark Fogel and his wife, Connie, Sioux Falls, SD, Julie Friman and her husband, Clark, Sioux Falls, SD, their children, Collin Friman, his wife, Marissa and grandchildren, Jamison and Wesley and Ryan Friman and his fiancée, Jordyn, Craig Fogel and his wife, Cathy, Sioux Falls, SD, their children, Travis Fogel and Logan Fogel and granddaughter, Ophelia; a brother, William Buss and his wife, Vernell, Wheaton, MN; two sisters, Mildred Dravland, Sioux Falls, SD, Marilyn Gaulrapp and her husband, James, Plymouth, MN; seven stepchildren, Linda Schulte and her husband, Bob, George Lampe and his wife, Rita, Rose Poncelet and her husband, Joe, Marilyn Kobernusz and her husband, Dennis, Suzanne Moege and her husband, Gerald, Sharon Fergen and her husband, Craig, Angela Moore and her husband, Thom; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husbands, Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Osborn; and a brother, Robert Buss. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com
.