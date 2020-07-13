1/1
Marjorie J. Root
Marjorie J. Root

Sioux Falls - Marjorie J. Root, 92, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Thur., July 16 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM Wed., July 15 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Out of respect for Marjorie, her family requests that attendees wear masks at all times.

Survivors include 4 daughters, Mary K. (Randy Sorgdrager) Root and Darlene (Michael) Fick, both of Sioux Falls, Connie Root-Pronobis, Albuquerque, NM. Dr. Joy (Dr. Steve) Snell, Lawton, OK; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
