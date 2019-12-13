|
Marjorie O. Kennedy
Sioux Falls - Marjorie O. Kennedy, 90, died Thur., Dec. 12, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 PM Wed., Dec. 18 in the Sacred Heart Chapel at Prince of Peace Retirement Community, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends at the chapel for one hour prior to the funeral mass.
Survivors include 6 children, Mary Johnston, Mesa, AZ, Shelia (Kevin) Storbakken, Sibley, IA, John Kennedy, Cedar Rapids, IA, Teresa (David) Kokesh, Yankton, SD; Helen Kennedy and Jean (Kyle) White, both of Sioux Falls; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019