Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie O. Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie O. Kennedy Obituary
Marjorie O. Kennedy

Sioux Falls - Marjorie O. Kennedy, 90, died Thur., Dec. 12, 2019. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 PM Wed., Dec. 18 in the Sacred Heart Chapel at Prince of Peace Retirement Community, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends at the chapel for one hour prior to the funeral mass.

Survivors include 6 children, Mary Johnston, Mesa, AZ, Shelia (Kevin) Storbakken, Sibley, IA, John Kennedy, Cedar Rapids, IA, Teresa (David) Kokesh, Yankton, SD; Helen Kennedy and Jean (Kyle) White, both of Sioux Falls; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -