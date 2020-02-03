|
|
Marjorie Rebecca (Varnum) Skotvold
Marjorie Rebecca (Varnum) Skotvold peacefully passed away January 27, 2020, in her much beloved home at the Centerville Care and Rehab facility (CC&R), Centerville, SD.
Marjorie Skotvold was born on August 26, 1921 at Goldenrod Farm, south of Centerville, South Dakota, in the still-standing house designed and built by her father. Her parents were James Perkins and Susan (Ayers) Varnum. She joined brothers Eugene, Paul and Martin and sisters Mary (Lee), Doris (Peek), and Susan (Lopez). She was delighted that she got to drive her father's Model A Ford to Centerville High School, because she was responsible for daily delivering cream to the Centerville dairy.
She earned a teaching certificate at General Beadle State Teacher's College (now Dakota State University) in Madison, SD. She taught in a one room country school until she was fired for being pregnant (likely a reason that she was an early member of the National Organization of Women in the early 1970s).
In 1942, Marjorie was joined in marriage to Robert Alan Skotvold. In 1947, they moved from Centerville to Lake Andes, SD. There, she was very active in First Lutheran Church (choir, Sunday School, Ladies Aid), extension clubs, and 4-H Clubs. She formed lifelong friendships there.
Widowed at 48, she then moved on to an incredible life for the next 50 years. She went back to school to became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and worked at the Veterans Administration (VA) Hospitals in Sioux Falls, SD and Seattle, WA. Although gainfully employed at the Seattle VA, she had to fight to get her first credit card after being denied for being a widow.
After she retired in 1991, she organized an after school program for at risk children, providing them with a treat and help with homework. She took up traveling and quilting. She made quilts for family, friends and unknowns in Africa. She visited grandchildren in Newfoundland, Italy, and Japan, and made several trips to India and two trips to Israel, to walk the steps that Jesus walked.
Marjorie signed up for one of the early "governor's" houses and had it located to Montana St, Centerville, SD. She was able to regularly visit her sister Mary (Varnum) Lee, and her brother Eugene Varnum, niece Judy Hybertson and nephew Jimmie Varnum.
Marjorie was very active at Scandia Lutheran, encouraging diversity when she was on the board of directors. She organized tying quilts for African missions. She was a volunteer at the local school with a teacher she knew from Lake Andes. She loved the conversations at the local library.
In 2012, she moved into CC&R, not to a nursing facility, but to her "home," where she had volunteered for more than fifteen years. The CC&R staff became her family, for which her children are very grateful.
Marjorie's survivors include daughters Marie Spodek (William Magargal) and Ellen (David) Rokusek, son Olaf Skotvold (Jean Vandenberg), eleven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Her daughter Janie predeceased her in 2013.
Memorials may be made in her memory to Scandia Lutheran and/or the Activities Fund at Centerville Care and Rehab, both in Centerville, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020