Marjorie Schroeder
Marjorie Schroeder

Sioux Falls - Marjorie Ann Schroeder, 92, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village. A private family funeral service will be Livestreamed at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020. Please visit www.georgeboom.com for a link to Livestream, online guestbook, and full obituary.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Barbara (Gerald) Chambliss of Marietta, GA, Deborah Kay Farmer and Lori (Brian) Ree both of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brothers, Gene and Willis; sisters, Alice and Dorothy; and son, David.




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

