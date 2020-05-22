|
|
Marjorie Younie
Hawarden, Iowa - Marjorie Ruth Youngkin Younie passed away at Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden at the age of 95 years on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private family service will be Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020, at the Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Private family burial will be Wednesday in the Grace Hill Cemetery. Public viewing, with no family present, and limited to 10 people at a time practicing social distancing, will be at the Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 22 to May 24, 2020