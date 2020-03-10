|
|
Mark Birks
Sioux Falls - Mark Birks, 61, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died unexpectedly on March 8, 2020, at his home in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12 also at the church. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Denise of Sioux Falls; sons, Ben (Caley) Birks of Smithville, MO and Bryan (Sarah) Birks of Fremont, NE; grandchildren, Aidan, Jonah, and Paxton Birks; mother, Joann Birks of Manilla, IA; brothers, Dave (Jill) Birks of Lytton, IA, Jay (Jean) Birks of Adel, IA, and Joel (Geri) Birks of Olathe, KS; parents-in-law, Frank and Carol Luepke of Sheldon, IA; brother-in-law, Mark (Nancy) Luepke of Clinton, IA; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Nick) Cowell of Council Bluffs, IA, Suzette (Mike) Radke of Alta, IA, and Connie (Lenny) Lamb of Sioux Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Birks.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020