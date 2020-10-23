Mark Carlson

Mark CarlsonSioux Falls - Mark Steven Carlson, 67, son of Arnold F. and Lillian (Lutz) Carlson, died October 16, 2020 from a heart attack. A private family service will be at 1:00 PM, Monday October 26, at First Lutheran Church.Mark earned a BFA from USD. He was an artist, sculptor, painter, deer hunter, guide, paddle-fish fisher and hunter. He taught his children to hunt. Two years ago, his heart stopped, he was revived but he was never the same.Survivors are his mother, brothers, Kurt and Alan; sister, Lilo Bucknell; children, Shiloh, Solomon, Aggie Borman, Sarah Kalagias, Ruth Carlson and 6 grandchildren.Preceded by father and brother Eric.