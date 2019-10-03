|
Mark John Kappenman
Montrose - Mark Kappenman was born to Tony and Margaret Kappenman on December 1, 1953. He was called to God on September 27, 2019, surrounded by family, after spending six days in the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sisters and brothers: Renata Green-Vest (Ralph), Foley, AL, Pat Hoek (Marvin), Sioux Falls, SD, Jo Wiebersick, Las Vegas, NV, Peg Van Steenwyk (Jim), Sioux Falls, SD, Kevin Kappenman (Cheri), Sioux Falls, SD, Dan Kappenman (Anita), Montrose, SD, Betty Krull (Don), Sioux Falls, SD, and Cindy Cohen (Jeff), Boulder City, NV. He is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews, 27 great-nieces and nephews, 1 great-great niece, and 1 great-great nephew. He will also be missed by so many special friends in Montrose and Las Vegas, Nevada. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Margaret Kappenman, and two brothers-in-law, David Green and Jerry Wiebersick.
Visitation with family present will be Friday, October 4, 6:00 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Montrose. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 5, 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Montrose. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 3, 2019