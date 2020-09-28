Mark "Marcos" Lewis
Sioux Falls - Mark "Marcos" Lewis, 65, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 29 also at the funeral home. The family requests that all attendees wear masks. Additional obituary, online guestbook, and link to service live stream are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janice of Sioux Falls; children, Jocelyn (Mike) Beaver of Bridgewater, SD, Adam Lewis of Sioux Falls, Collin (Mary) Lewis of Sioux Falls, Nicole (Kyle) Jellema of Brandon, Mike (Jill) Flint of Brandon, Rebecca (Travis) Dunn of Luverne, MN, and Jeremy Flint of Brandon; 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, James (Pat) Lewis of Michigan, JoAnn (Floyd) Feiock of Sioux Falls, and Jeff (Judy) Lewis of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Don Blackburn of Missouri; four legged friends, Lucy and Milo; and many additional family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Ernie" and Arlene; and sister, Janice Blackburn.