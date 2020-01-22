|
|
Mark Neuberger
Encinitas, CA - March 5, 1958- January 16, 2020
Mark Duane Neuberger, age 61, a Sioux Falls native and long-time resident of Encinitas, CA passed away, from lung cancer on Thursday January 16, with his wife Debbie by his side.
Mark Neuberger, was born on March 5, 1958 in Sioux Falls. He was the youngest child and only son in the Marlow and Bonnie Neuberger family of 3 children. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls in 1976, where he played varsity football and was all-conference. While still in school he worked with his father in the part-time family beekeeping business. He attended South Dakota State University in Brookings and after transferring schools, graduated magna cum laude from National College in Rapid City in 1984, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in computer programing.
On August 1, 1981 he married his junior high school sweetheart, Debbie Ackerman, in Sioux Falls. In 1985, he was hired by NCR in San Diego, allowing him and Debbie to realize their dream of living in Southern California. He had a long successful career with NCR as a systems analyst/programmer/web master. Mark was known for his keen sense of humor and enjoyed doing standup comedy. He was an avid football fan and had a great time playing Fantasy Football. He loved all animals. With Debbie, they rescued various cats and dogs over the years, enjoying the company of their beloved pets. Mark followed politics with a passion and dedicated a lot of time to speaking out on a variety of social networks and websites.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his sisters, Kathy (Marc) Manderscheid of St. Paul MN and Candy Watzek of Helena MT; his sister-in-law, Lori Shaffer of Rapid City SD; 8 nieces and nephews, Amelia Manderscheid, Gus Manderscheid, Logan (Haley) Watzek, Lyndsey Watzek, Dustin Shaffer, Trevor Shaffer, Lucas Stoeser, and Tracy (Erik) Frost; 3 great-nephews, Eli Stoeser, Avry Frost, and Bentley Frost; and 2 great-nieces, Presley Frost and Adalyn Watzek.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents C.R. and Grace Beck, and Chester and Irene Neuberger; and by his parents Marlow and Bonnie Neuberger all of Sioux Falls.
A Celebration of Life memorial service was held on January 24, 2020, at the El Camino Mortuary, 340 Melrose Ave, Encinitas, CA. A second service will be held in the spring or summer of 2020 in Sioux Falls. Notice will be on face book and in print.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mark's favorite animal shelter, Rancho Coastal Humane Society Encinitas, on line at https://rchumanesociety.org, 389 Requeza Street, Encinitas, CA 92024. Or help someone in need. Above all else, Mark was one of the kindest human beings on the planet and nothing would have made him happier than to know that someone was helped in his memory.
