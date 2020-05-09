Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Robert Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Robert Davis Obituary
Mark Robert Davis

Sioux Falls - Mark Robert Davis, 67, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Harlene Davis of Kimberling City, MO; step-son, Adrian McCreery and his partner, Noelle DeAngelis of Kimberling City, MO; sister-in-law, Liane Davis of Sadsduryzille, PA; brother-in-law, Olaf Stene of Bridgewater, MN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents Charles A. and G."Gini" Davis; one brother, Steven C. Davis; and his sister, Diane Stene. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -