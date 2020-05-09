|
Mark Robert Davis
Sioux Falls - Mark Robert Davis, 67, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Harlene Davis of Kimberling City, MO; step-son, Adrian McCreery and his partner, Noelle DeAngelis of Kimberling City, MO; sister-in-law, Liane Davis of Sadsduryzille, PA; brother-in-law, Olaf Stene of Bridgewater, MN; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Charles A. and G."Gini" Davis; one brother, Steven C. Davis; and his sister, Diane Stene. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020