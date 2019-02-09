|
|
Mark Unruh
Freeman - Mark Unruh, 65, of Freeman passed away Feb. 7th at Oakview Terrace in Freeman. Funeral Services will be Saturday Feb. 16th at 10:30 am at the Missionary Church of Freeman. Vistation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday at the church with a time of sharing at 6:30 pm. Arrangements by Walter's Funeral Home.
Mark is survived by his wife Holly of Freeman; daughter Hope (Jason) Bolen of Mitchell and their children Madison, Ella, and Knox; daughter Melissa (Brian) Remfer of Yankton and their children Ethan, Garrett, Berkley, and Marley; son Patrick (Courtney) of Freeman and their children Max, Sam, and Jack; a younger brother James (Sharla) Unruh of Marion, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 9, 2019