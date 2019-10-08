Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Southside Chapel,
7400 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
First Congregational Church,
300 South Minnesota Avenue,
Sioux Falls, SD
Marla Edman

Marla Edman Obituary
Marla Edman

Sioux Falls -

Marla Rae Edman passed away peacefully Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 75.

Grateful for having shared her life are her cherished daughter, Cara Luke; dear grandchildren, Kiley and Jaden Luke; and great-grandchildren, Grayson, Paisley, Mac and Jet.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Mary Lou Miller; and beloved husband, Carl Edman.

Funeral service 10:30 am Thursday, October 10, 2019 at First Congregational Church, 300 South Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

For complete obit www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 8, 2019
