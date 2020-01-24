|
|
Marlee "Moo" Grebin
Sioux Falls - Marlee "Moo" Grebin, 88, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 after a wonderful day spent with her family.
Please join us for the celebration of her life with the family present to greet friends between 2:00 - 4:00 pm with a time for sharing at 3:30 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may take the form of donations to the Butterfly House, 4320 S. Oxbow Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57106. You may go to the website at www.butterflyhouseaquarium.org
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020