Marlene Gulbrandson
Sioux Falls - Marlene Gulbrandson, 85, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ava's House.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Tuesday, January 28, at Peace Lutheran Church, 5509 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will be present one hour prior to greet friends.
Marlene Dee Eller, daughter of Denton and Margaret (Magnuson) Eller, was born July 25, 1934 in Sibley, IA. At the age of seven the family moved to Sioux Falls, SD. She graduated from Washington High School in 1953.
Marlene was united in marriage with Everett Gulbrandson on December 11, 1953. To this union they were blessed with three children, Kathy, Kevin and John.
She worked at National Reserve Life Insurance for several years. In 1983 she began working at Raven Industries where she worked until her retirement in 2000.
Marlene was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church and the Christian Women's Lunch Group. She enjoyed puzzles and crocheting.
Grateful for having shared her life are her three children, Kathy Holden, Aurora, CO, Kevin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, SD, and John (Amy) Gulbrandson, Brooksville, FL; nine grandchildren; Kelly Holden, Sara (Darin) Schultz,Erin Holden, Kayla, Kyle, Trevor, Kaitlyn, Denton, and Faith Gulbrandson; six great grandchildren, Kora and Royce Salter, Margaret and Aubrey Schultz, Briar Rose and Jaxson Gulbrandson; a sister, Marsha Millage, Sioux Falls, SD; a nephew, Mark (Joan) Millage, Sioux Falls, SD; and several other relatives and friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Denton and Margaret Eller.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020