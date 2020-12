Marlene HoffmanSioux Falls - Marlene H. Hoffman, 83, of Sioux Falls, died on December 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. A public visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 also at the funeral home. For a full obituary, please visit georgeboom.com She is survived by her four sons, Gregory (Pamela) of Buffalo, WY, Jeffrey (Connie) of Canistota, SD, Christopher (Shelly) of Renner, SD, and Michael (Margie) of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchildren, Tony, Katie, Jason, Jessica, Jerad, Shanna, Eric, Danielle, and Samantha; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Gibbs of Santa Monica, CA and Geneva Kiefer of LeSuer, MN; and special friends, Judy Alm, Marilyn Jueneman, Dee Groenwold, and Judy Slinger.