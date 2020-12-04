Marlene Hoffman
Sioux Falls - Marlene H. Hoffman, 83, of Sioux Falls, died on December 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. A public visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 also at the funeral home. For a full obituary, please visit georgeboom.com
.
She is survived by her four sons, Gregory (Pamela) of Buffalo, WY, Jeffrey (Connie) of Canistota, SD, Christopher (Shelly) of Renner, SD, and Michael (Margie) of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchildren, Tony, Katie, Jason, Jessica, Jerad, Shanna, Eric, Danielle, and Samantha; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Gibbs of Santa Monica, CA and Geneva Kiefer of LeSuer, MN; and special friends, Judy Alm, Marilyn Jueneman, Dee Groenwold, and Judy Slinger.