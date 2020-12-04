1/
Marlene Hoffman
Marlene Hoffman

Sioux Falls - Marlene H. Hoffman, 83, of Sioux Falls, died on December 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. A public visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 also at the funeral home. For a full obituary, please visit georgeboom.com.

She is survived by her four sons, Gregory (Pamela) of Buffalo, WY, Jeffrey (Connie) of Canistota, SD, Christopher (Shelly) of Renner, SD, and Michael (Margie) of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchildren, Tony, Katie, Jason, Jessica, Jerad, Shanna, Eric, Danielle, and Samantha; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Gibbs of Santa Monica, CA and Geneva Kiefer of LeSuer, MN; and special friends, Judy Alm, Marilyn Jueneman, Dee Groenwold, and Judy Slinger.






Published in Argus Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
