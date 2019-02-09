Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Hurley - Hurley
Washington and Center
Hurley, SD 57036
1-605-297-4402
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Hurley, SD
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Hurley, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Hurley, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Hintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene J. Hintz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene J. Hintz Obituary
Marlene J. Hintz

Hurley - Marlene J. Hintz, 84 and retired Parker 4th Grade Teacher, died Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Monday, Feb 11, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Hurley with burial at the Hurley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6pm Sunday at the church with a Prayer Service at 6pm Sunday evening. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 sons, Monty (Cate) Hintz, Prairie Villiage, KS and Bob (Brenda) Hintz, Hurley; 5 grandchildren, Eric Hintz and Jordan (Allie) Hintz, all of Hurley, Renee (Brandon) Shultz, Leawood, KS, Ryan Hintz, Overland Park, KS, and Reid Hintz, Prairie Village, KS; 3 great grandchildren Adelaide, Nathan, and Lenna; and her sister Elaine May, Littleton, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Darold.

www.hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.