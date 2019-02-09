|
Marlene J. Hintz
Hurley - Marlene J. Hintz, 84 and retired Parker 4th Grade Teacher, died Wed, Feb 6, 2019 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg. Funeral services will be at 10:30am Monday, Feb 11, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Hurley with burial at the Hurley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6pm Sunday at the church with a Prayer Service at 6pm Sunday evening. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 sons, Monty (Cate) Hintz, Prairie Villiage, KS and Bob (Brenda) Hintz, Hurley; 5 grandchildren, Eric Hintz and Jordan (Allie) Hintz, all of Hurley, Renee (Brandon) Shultz, Leawood, KS, Ryan Hintz, Overland Park, KS, and Reid Hintz, Prairie Village, KS; 3 great grandchildren Adelaide, Nathan, and Lenna; and her sister Elaine May, Littleton, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Darold.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019