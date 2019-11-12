Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene (Liesinger) Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene (Liesinger) Johnson Obituary
Marlene (Liesinger) Johnson

Marlene (Liesinger) Johnson

Marlene Liesinger-Johnson passed away November 9th in Minneapolis after a lengthy illness. Marlene, daughter of Carl and Florence (Pipgras) Liesinger, was born March 3, 1950 in Humboldt, SD. She attended St. Ann's grade school and graduated from West Central High School in Hartford.

Marlene moved to Minneapolis after high school and worked as an accountant/comptroller for various companies, eventually leading to her own accounting business. She married Bill Johnson on June 1, 1973. Marlene loved her two sons, Todd and Dustin, and they were the pride and joy of her life. She also enjoyed cooking, decorating for Christmas, and shopping.

Marlene is survived by her son Dustin, and her siblings Mary Jo Schultz, Gerry Liesinger (Val), Rozanne DuBois, and Glenda Medema (Don), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son Todd, her parents, and sisters Lois Wysolovski and Sandy Liesinger. Visitation with the family will be Thursday evening from 4-7pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be on Friday at 1pm. Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave. NE, Minneapolis is in charge of arrangements.

Cards may be sent to the family in care of Glenda Medema, 5401 S Sweetwater Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57108.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -