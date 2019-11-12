|
|
Marlene (Liesinger) Johnson
Marlene Liesinger-Johnson passed away November 9th in Minneapolis after a lengthy illness. Marlene, daughter of Carl and Florence (Pipgras) Liesinger, was born March 3, 1950 in Humboldt, SD. She attended St. Ann's grade school and graduated from West Central High School in Hartford.
Marlene moved to Minneapolis after high school and worked as an accountant/comptroller for various companies, eventually leading to her own accounting business. She married Bill Johnson on June 1, 1973. Marlene loved her two sons, Todd and Dustin, and they were the pride and joy of her life. She also enjoyed cooking, decorating for Christmas, and shopping.
Marlene is survived by her son Dustin, and her siblings Mary Jo Schultz, Gerry Liesinger (Val), Rozanne DuBois, and Glenda Medema (Don), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son Todd, her parents, and sisters Lois Wysolovski and Sandy Liesinger. Visitation with the family will be Thursday evening from 4-7pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be on Friday at 1pm. Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave. NE, Minneapolis is in charge of arrangements.
Cards may be sent to the family in care of Glenda Medema, 5401 S Sweetwater Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57108.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019