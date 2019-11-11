|
Marlene Knopf
Rapid City - On November 9, 2019, Marlene Dahl Knopf drew a final breath and left her physical body behind. She whispered a goodbye to those she loved, and was surely gifted a swift flyby over Trondheim, Norway - a final farewell to her beloved ethnic roots.
Marlene was born December 12, 1940 to Thoralf Dahl and Velma Smith Dahl. She was baptized and educated in Watertown, South Dakota.
Marlene believed in the power of prayer. As a young woman, she prayed for a man with integrity and four children. God granted her prayer. She married Robert Knopf on February 14, 1961 and they welcomed four children - Janie (Mark) Thomas, Jody (Del) Gust, Joel (Renae) Knopf, and Jennifer (Aaron) Bauman.
Love for the outdoors led Marlene, Bob, and their children to escapades on mountain trails, fishing holes, and camping in state parks. Their love and passion for family welcomed grandchildren to the art of outdoor tea parties, bike rides, and frequent family dinners and gatherings.
Grandma Marlene shared humor, mischief, and creativity with her 15 grandchildren: Tory (Mike) Rosenkranz, Kelsie (Tony) Thomas, Briana (Mike) Gubosh, Alexander Dannen, Landon Thomas, Joclyn (Colton) Leu, Zach (Abbey) Bauman, Krisa Bauman, Sydney Fikse, Raegan Knopf, Carlie Fikse, Adella Bauman, Jaydyn Fikse, Annabelle Bauman, Zofie Bauman and, the tiny greats: Haylee Buscho, Emmett Bauman, Lilliana Buscho, and Auren Thomas.
Prior to pursuing a dream of life in the Black Hills, Marlene retired from the Sioux Valley Blood Bank in Sioux Falls. She would never forget the friends and donors she loved for many years. She then honed her sharp attention to detail and numbers through many years of service at Rushmore Forest Products.
How do you build a log home in the Black Hills of South Dakota? Marlene and Bob tackled that question with combined talent and passion. The home they built served as a vacation destination and welcome abode for family and friends alike. Upon her beloved Bob's death in 2010, Marlene undertook an enormous life change from wife to widow with grace. She courageously moved to Rapid City and began to weave a community of friends into a new life as an independent woman at the age of 70. The life change was formidable, but she persevered with faith and blazed a trail of personal accomplishments. Marlene leaves a legacy of kindness, courage, and love for all who mourn her physical absence.
Marlene rejoiced in the heavenly reunion with her beloved husband Bob and her daughter Janie; her parents, Thoralf and Velma, her step-father, Arthur Taecker; her siblings; Duane Dahl, Lucille Kannas, Carolyn Brich; and a host of extended family and friends. She is survived by her brother, Richard Dahl (Hot Springs); many in-laws; her family; and all of the people touched by her kindness and prayers throughout her life.
A Celebration of Life will begin with Visitation at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City from 5-7pm on November 14. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., November 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Zion Lutheran Building Fund or The Club for Boys of Rapid City.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019