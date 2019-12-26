|
Marlene Lubbers
Emery - Marlene Lubbers 84 formerly of Emery passed away Sunday Dec 22 in Lincoln NE. Marlene Decker married Glen Lubbers in 1954. Glen died in February of this year. Marlene is survived by her children Mary Jo (Terry) Huber of Creighton NE. Carol (Steve) Porcher of Freeland MD and Darin (Beth) Lubbers of Sioux Falls. Five grandchildren and two grreat grandchildren. A brother Wayne Decker of Parkston. Funeral services will be Monday Dec 30 at 10:30am at the First Baptist Church of Emery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5pm to 7pm at the church.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019