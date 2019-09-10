|
|
Marlene Mader
Colton - Marlene June Mader, 95, of Colton, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Dell Rapids Nursing and Rehab Center. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, September 13, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, Colton. Interment will be in the Minnehaha Lutheran Cemetery, rural Colton. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.
Marlene was born June 19, 1924 to Ralph and Bertha (Haugstad) Hetland in Montrose, South Dakota. She attended country school for all eight grades and graduated from Montrose High School having never missed a day. After high school she went to Minneapolis and attended Lutheran Bible Institute. While there she lived with a dentist and his family and cared for their children while going to school.
On November 14, 1947 she married Dale Mader in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They farmed in the Montrose and Colton area. They moved off the farm and into Colton in 1986. They were married 69 years before Dale's death. Until recently Marlene had been living in Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Dell Rapids.
Marlene was a member of First Lutheran Church in Colton and was an active member of the women's group and quilting group. She loved to embroider, cook, and bake, and could be found out at the farm bottle feeding little calves.
Grateful for having shared her wisdom and life are her children: Don (Connie), Mesa, AZ, Rod (Gwen), Mesa, AZ, Ken (Debbie), Colton, SD, and Nancy (Creighton) Warne, Colton, SD; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Pearson, Madison, SD; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; infant son, James; her parents; and two brothers.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 10, 2019