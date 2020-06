Marlene MadisonSioux Falls - Marlene Faye Madison, 80 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on May 29, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, with her beloved husband Virgil at her side.Marlene was born on January 12, 1940 to Ronald and Doris (Dean) Harmon. She grew up in the Spirit Lake, IA area. She moved to Luverne, MN in 1956 and graduated from high school there with the class of 1958.On December 7, 1958 Marlene was united in marriage to Virgil Madison at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne, MN.Marlene is lovingly remembered by her husband, Virgil; a son Mark (Sherri) and grandson, Hunter of Sioux City, IA; a sister, Marilyn Kreisel, Aurelia, IA; her brothers, Mel (Jo) Harmon, Mesa, AZ, Dean Harmon, East Moline, IL and Larry (Colleen) Harmon, Cherokee, IA as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. She is also greatly missed by her church ladies group (God's Golden Girls) in Mesa who were all extremely special to her.A private family service will be held for Marlene at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. www.heritagesfsd.com