Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Marlene Olson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Olson Obituary
Marlene Olson

Sioux Falls, SD - Marlene Olson, 86 of Sioux Falls, SD (formerly of Chamberlain, SD) passed away on February 3rd, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children; Sharon Hanks, Deb Keller, Terry (Karen) Olson, Scott Olson, Kim (Bob) Caswell, Brian (Kim) Olson and Melissa (Ryan) Wilcoxon. She is survived by her sister, Karen Lachnit and brother, Loren Lachnit. She was also blessed with 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, William; two sons-in-law, Larry Hanks and Tom Keller, her parents; Sedona and Ceril Lachnit; sister-in-law, Carole Jo Lachnit; and nephew, Scott Lachnit.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls or the .

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -