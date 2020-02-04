|
|
Marlene Olson
Sioux Falls, SD - Marlene Olson, 86 of Sioux Falls, SD (formerly of Chamberlain, SD) passed away on February 3rd, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children; Sharon Hanks, Deb Keller, Terry (Karen) Olson, Scott Olson, Kim (Bob) Caswell, Brian (Kim) Olson and Melissa (Ryan) Wilcoxon. She is survived by her sister, Karen Lachnit and brother, Loren Lachnit. She was also blessed with 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, William; two sons-in-law, Larry Hanks and Tom Keller, her parents; Sedona and Ceril Lachnit; sister-in-law, Carole Jo Lachnit; and nephew, Scott Lachnit.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls or the .
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020