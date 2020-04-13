Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Marlene Schoen

Marlene Schoen Obituary
Marlene Schoen

Sioux Falls, SD - Marlene Schoen, 86, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away March 11, 2020 under Hospice Care at Good Samaritan Village.

She was born March 16, 1934 on the family farm outside of Beresford, SD to William and Ruby Sundleaf.

On June 24, 1951 she married William Schoen. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage until William's passing in September of 2011.

Family was always her main focus and she cherished the time spent with them. Grateful for sharing her life are: her children Craig (Nancy) Schoen of SF, SD, Lori (Jim) Castle of Brandon, SD and Randy (Cindy) Schoen of Savage, MN, Grandchildren Brandi (Chris) Johnson, Luke (Liz) Castle, Will Castle, Abby Castle, Miranda (fiancé Brian) Schoen, Andy Schoen , Great Grandchildren Caleb and Briley Johnson, half brothers Darrel and Dennis Sundleaf of Yankton, SD, and special families, the Harkins, Everettes, and Bea Tindler.

She was proceeded in death by her husband of 60 yrs William, daughter Debbie, parents, and grandparents.

Due to the pandemic a private service will be held Friday, April 17th at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorials will be donated to the Sioux Falls Area Human Society due to her love for animals.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
