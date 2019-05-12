Services
Marlyn David "Mel" Risting

Marlyn David "Mel" Risting Obituary
Marlyn "Mel" David Risting

Sioux Falls - Age 84 passed away on May 9, 2019. Mel was a man of Great Character, Integrity, and Decency who enjoyed the simple things in life. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed all sports, but golf was his passion. He loved watching the Minnesota Twins and felt this might be the year they win it all!! GO TWINS! He will be dearly missed! A private family graveyard service will be held on a date to be determined.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019
