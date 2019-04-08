Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Marlyn Joseph Kelly, age 81, died on 4/3/19. Visitation will on Tuesday, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls at 5 PM followed by a Liturgical Wake Service and Holy Rosary at 7 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be 1 PM on Wednesday, 4/10/19 at St. Lambert Catholic Church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Judy Kelly; 4 children: Danny (Sandy) Kelly of Heston, KS, Peggy (Chris) Linn of Newton, KS, Dawn (Darin) Fowlds of Sioux Falls, SD and David (Deana) Kelly of Sioux Falls, SD; 15 grandchildren: 24 great-grandchildren: 1 great-great granddaughter; 3 sisters: Alma (Leonard) Thaler of Wagner, SD, Valeria Merkwan of Wagner, SD and Carolyn (Marty) Castle of Blaine, MN; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Francis "Pat" & Emma Kelly; grandson, Kevin Regier; brother, Norman "Jiggs" Kelly; and sister, Zella Bastemeyer. A complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 8, 2019
