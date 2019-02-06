|
|
Marlys A. Hexum
Sioux Falls, SD - Marlys A. Hexum, 81, died Mon., Feb. 4, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10 AM Fri., Feb. 8 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Feb. 7 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 3 children, Beth Hexum and Mark (Becky) Hexum, both of Sioux Falls, Cheri (Dave) Brunetti, Rogers, MN; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and a sister, Lydia Stemple, Brookings, SD. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 6, 2019